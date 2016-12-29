'Trump: An American Musical' Is Like A Train Wreck You Can Sing Along To

Creator Adam Blotner, along with performers from “Newsies,” “The Book Of Mormon” and FOX’s “The Following,” bring you “Trump: An American Musical.”
Because, when you think about it, Trump is like a musical: he wears hair pieces, appreciates overly showy production values, and is predominantly liked by white people.
Please, enjoy!
