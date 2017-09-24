Trump and the NFL–The Constitution Dictates no Political Orthodoxy

As a society we owe a debt of gratitude to the Jehovah Witnesses. They taught us that the government cannot force us to salute the flag and why. It is their famous case of West Virginia v. Barnette that tells us why Trump has it wrong when it comes to hi.s fight with the NFL. No matter what sports teams, players, or owners do when it comes to politics, it is none of the business of President Donald Trump or the government. This is true whether they stand, salute, kneel, or refuse to take the playing field. It would also be the case that it is none of the government’s business what private companies or individuals believe or do when it comes to politics. For all of them to refuse to bow to the government or to hew to orthodoxy, this is exactly what the First Amendment protects, and the Supreme Court declared such a point nearly 75 years ago. All those who defied Trump–including Stef Curry and LeBron James–they are real patriots and deserved to be applauded. Donald Trump’s call to fire or bench sports players who kneel during the National Anthem is simply one more instance of how he fails to understand that there is this amazing thing called the Constitution and the Bill of Rights that restrains the government. His failure to comprehend the basics of separation of powers, checks and balances, bicameralism, and federalism are at the root of his inability to get anything done as president of the United States. But his failure too to comprehend v that presidents are not kings, that the US is a constitutional representative democracy that respects individual rights, is also deplorable. What does it mean to live in a constitutional democracy? Among other things, it means that the government cannot tell us what to do. There are limits or walls that define the scope of governmental authority over private individuals or businesses. At the end of the day, what both individuals and businesses believe and do is not something the government can or should dictate. Freedom is freedom from external restraints, from a government telling us how to think, hope, believe, pray, and act. This is what the US stands for, and everyone regardless of their political beliefs and ideologies should support the idea that the NFL teams, players, and owners should be free to express their beliefs, not having to fear a government or president telling them what to do. The present fight between Trump and the NFL is reminiscent of a controversy underlying arguably the greatest Supreme Court opinion in American history--West Virginia v. Barnette. That 1943 case was all about a state law that compelled students to say the Pledge of Allegiance in school. Members of the Jehovah Witnesses religion objected to the law on First Amendment grounds, and the US Supreme Court agreed with them. Writing for the Court, Justice Robert Jackson penned two of the greatest lines in Supreme Court history, both of which captured the essence of what it means to live in a free society. The first was to say that: