President Donald Trump on Thursday lashed out at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), continuing a growing feud with congressional leaders in his own party.

In a pair of tweets targeting “Mitch M” and “Paul R,” Trump accused them of creating “a mess” regarding the latest challenge to pass a bill in Congress to raise the debt ceiling when lawmakers return from recess in September.

I requested that Mitch M & Paul R tie the Debt Ceiling legislation into the popular V.A. Bill (which just passed) for easy approval. They... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2017

...didn't do it so now we have a big deal with Dems holding them up (as usual) on Debt Ceiling approval. Could have been so easy-now a mess! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2017

Trump has repeatedly lambasted GOP lawmakers for supposedly not working with him on legislative priorities, such as the debt ceiling and tax reform. Yet his lack of overtures toward them and continuing attacks perhaps are further worsening relations.

On Tuesday night at a raucous rally in Arizona, the president threatened a government shutdown if Congress does not allocate funding toward his signature campaign promise, a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

He repeatedly attacked Republican lawmakers and singled out McConnell, telling the crowd, “We have to speak to Mitch.”

Trump and McConnell reportedly have had a particularly frosty relationship, with the two men having not spoken for weeks, according to The New York Times.