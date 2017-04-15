Trump Avoids Tax March Protesters By Taking Scenic Route To Mar-a-Lago

After his morning of golfing, President Donald Trump’s motorcade took the long way home Saturday to avoid hundreds of protesters demanding the release of his tax returns.

NBC News reported that the demonstrators, part of a nationwide protest highlighting Trump’s lack of transparency, gathered along a bridge dividing Florida’s Palm Beach and West Palm Beach in hopes of catching the wealthy president’s attention as he headed to his Mar-a-Lago estate.

White House reporters traveling in separate vans said that Trump’s motorcade left the Trump International Golf Club at 1:30 p.m. and drove in a long loop to Mar-a-Lago. According to The Hill, press vans took the usual shorter route, passing the protesters.

We were wondering why the president's motorcade took a longer than usual route home from golf: to avoid #TaxMarch protesters pic.twitter.com/Y00d6ynvlJ — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) April 15, 2017

On the bridge, demonstrators held signs that read “Show your taxes!” and “Don the Con.” Many expressed anger when they realized Trump wouldn’t see their protest. “We’re very disappointed,” Sharon Adams told the Palm Beach Post. “He’s scared. He’s avoiding everybody. He is avoiding taking responsibility.”

An estimated 700 people attended the West Palm Beach protest. Across the country, tens of thousands gathered for more than 100 rallies, the largest events being held in Washington, D.C., and New York City.

Organizers planned the marches for April 15 — the date that individual tax returns are usually due. This year, however, tax day falls on Tuesday, April 18, since the 15th is a Saturday and Monday is a legal holiday in the District of Columbia.

After Saturday’s marches, Nelini Stamp, a keynote speaker at New York’s Tax March rally, said in a statement, “Trump says only the media cares about this taxes. Today, we’ve proved him wrong. It’s time for Trump to come clean, so we know who he’s really working for.”