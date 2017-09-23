MLB's First Player Just Took A Knee During The National Anthem

Last year, then-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick was booed for taking a knee during the national anthem while his team played the San Diego Chargers. Kaepernick said the silent protest was meant to bring awareness to injustices against minorities in the United States. It has been a source of controversy ever since.

During a rally on Friday night, President Donald Trump outraged dozens of professional athletes when he implicitly called Kaepernick a “son of a bitch” and asked for athletes protesting to be fired.