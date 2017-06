There will no doubt be plenty of books written about President Donald Trump’s life, election and time in office ― and they’ll all need catchy titles.

#TrumpBiographyTitles is here to help.

The hashtag was kicked off on Wednesday by HashtagSkirmish and quickly started trending, giving the president’s future biographers plenty of names to choose from. Here are some options:

Are you there Vlad?, It's me, Donald. #TrumpBiographyTitles — craig onetweetwonder (@craigflynn1) June 28, 2017

The Good, the Bad, and the Bigly #TrumpBiographyTitles — Jeff Smith (@jbsmth65) June 29, 2017

#TrumpBiographyTitles "The Five People You Meet in Prison." — Amy W. (@amawheel) June 29, 2017

A Man For All Treasons

#TrumpBiographyTitles — Giraffy McNasty🦒 (@manfredfinch) June 28, 2017

#TrumpBiographyTitles

Small Hands And What To Do With Them pic.twitter.com/sXrDWjh5Sw — Writerlike🌎 (@writerlike1) June 28, 2017

How To Become President For Dummies #TrumpBiographyTitles — Gretel Armstrong (@SugarGretel) June 28, 2017

The Alternative Facts of Life #TrumpBiographyTitles — Kelly Kass (@KelKass) June 28, 2017

#TrumpBiographyTitles



"The Best Words:

A Covfefe Table Book" — Danesh Noshirvan (@fakeDanesh) June 28, 2017

#TrumpBiographyTitles The Audacity of this Dope — I RESIST (@CheckPlease2017) June 29, 2017

#TrumpBiographyTitles. How IQ Tests Became Required To Be POTUS — Jamie Bryant (@jambie61) June 28, 2017

The Lyin', the Rich, and the War Drone. #TrumpBiographyTitles — Orangina Bo Beena (@LaNaranjaMala) June 28, 2017

#TrumpBiographyTitles



Bright Lights, Yuge City — Eric Crapton (@EJT___) June 28, 2017