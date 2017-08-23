Trump Blusters and Blunders His Way Into Afghanistan's "Tournament of Shadows"

“When you're wounded and left on Afghanistan's plains, And the women come out to cut up what remains, Jest roll to your rifle and blow out your brains, An' go to your Gawd like a soldier.”

— Rudyard Kipling, 1895

“We should leave Afghanistan immediately. No more wasted lives.”

— Donald Trump, 2013

Donald Trump huffed and he puffed and he came up with a lot more of the same old nonsense for Afghanistan. But with slightly different tuff guy rhetoric than Obama’s! And lots more vagueness!

So nearly two centuries after the British Empire began what Westerners then and now call "the Great Game," the longest ever war in American history is slated to drag on, to the same ill-defined and ultimately pointless effect experienced by the British and the Russians before. It’s a mystery conflict of mystery achievements. Which is why I prefer the old Russian term for Afghan conflicts supposedly at the center of the world’s notional Eurasian hub, the "Tournament of Shadows."

How is Trump’s 180 on Afghanistan playing? Not so well. But let's talk about the first president I ever met. The tournament of shadows is based on strategic fallacy. But damn if it isn't exciting stuff.

The first president of Afghanjstan seemed pleased to speak with a young American grad student tourist. Though Prince Daoud had been happy to have Soviet backing when he bloodlessly overthrew his cousin and brother-in-law King Zahir, last of Afghanistan's fairly weak monarchs, President Daoud had, a half-year earlier, told Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev that Moscow could not call the shots in Afghanistan. Daoud was increasingly interested in the West, and in what Americans were like. I was just a very curious new Berkeley grad on the "Hippie Trail" between Europe and "The East" and had never met a president before. But it was clear he had poor security and an inflated view of his support in a mostly tribal country lacking in unifying infrastructure and culture aside from Islam. The very rudimentary cosmopolitanism of the capital city Kabul -- Afghan women sometimes wore dresses (though very seldom the miniskirts depicted in a photo reportedly used to dupe the ignorant Trump into believing Afghanistan was once a modern place) — distracted from deeper realities.

Several months later, the modernizing first president of Afghanistan -- a courtly, rather kind man who sought a middle path between the superpowers and supported women's rights -- was dead, killed along with his family by erstwhile allies in the Afghan People’s Democratic Party.

The following year, not long after the U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan was mysteriously abducted and assassinated in the luxury Kabul Hotel, I was back, curiosity as usual having gotten the better of common sense.

The now clearly pro-Soviet government was increasing resentment of Russians around the country. But the pro-Soviet government wasn't pro-Soviet enough for the Soviets, who launched an invasion a few months after I left, a move which began with a KGB/Spetsnaz decapitation strike on the presidential palace in Kabul on Christmas Eve 1979. The U.S. soon began covert assistance to Afghan rebels.

Fast forwarding ... The Soviet invasion backfired, becoming Soviet Russia's Vietnam. Afghanistan reverted to default warlordism, then became a less chaotic failed state under the Pakistani-inspired Islamist Taliban, Al Qaeda cut a deal to establish its bases there, 9/11 ensued, we invaded, etc. All as I discussed in May.

Notwithstanding how colorful and distinctive this all seems, it is really all part of a much larger continuum. Before the coming of our rather nitwit pseudo-empire, before the Soviet Russian empire, there was the British Empire all over Afghanistan. Why? To block Czarist Russia, which many in London believed had malign designs on "the jewel in the Crown," India.

And so Britain, in order to secure a strategic buffer, constantly schemed and intervened and fought a series of Anglo-Afghan wars.

Those wars took place between 1839 and 1919. A period of 80 years.

Over that period, the British Empire, arguably the world’s most successful empire, had its military ups and downs, never really settled anything, and ultimately left. All to no apparent effect, as neither Czarist Russia nor Soviet Russia ever made a move on British India.

As the Duke of Wellington, who merely defeated Napoleon at Waterloo, warned from the very beginning, the entire operation was "stupid," a pointless struggle over "a land of rocks, sand, deserts, ice, and snow."

Yet it all became what the British called "the Great Game." And many notable strategists call it that today, with the latest rationale being constant intimations that there are vast treasures of minerals to be had in Afghanistan.

Maybe so. But I started hearing that 40 years ago, when I was still looking forward to seeing the brand-new 'Close Encounters of the Third Kind' for the first time. When I was there, I sensed a lot of double-talk from unrehearsed locals on the question.

In any event, the treasures have still yet to manifest themselves.

Which is one reason I prefer the old Russian term for geopolitical competition at this rather illusory strategic nexus point -- "the Tournament of Shadows."

But the deeper reason is that it seems evident now that, for the past two centuries, first the British and the Russians and now the Americans have continued to think of Afghanistan as intrinsically critical not only well past the demands of the moment but well past any sense of reality. Why? Because they had once concluded that it was. And because they don't want to "lose" even though it should be obvious that they cannot "win."

The British in the 19th century wanted to prevent the Russians from using Afghanistan as a jumping-off point for a move on British India.

The Russians, ever fearful of invasion, wanted to prevent the British Empire from using Afghanistan as a jumping-off point for a move on the Rodina.

Neither would have been likely even if Afghanistan had not been one of the most inhospitable and impassable jumping-off points imaginable.

Then Soviet Russia imagined its superior technology could pacify a country under a new and improved puppet regime. It proved to be their Vietnam.

The United States made a similar mistake after we appropriately took down the Al Qaeda bases following 9/11 and spanked the Taliban in the process.

But Bush and Cheney, distracted by their disastrous need to spin up an Iraq invasion, did not know what to do -- or, more to the point, not do -- next and in any event had no feel for Afghanistan.

If you want to understand a place, you do a lot of studying in advance and then go in on the ground, not as a VIP or heavily armed soldier but at street level, unarmed, harmless, observant, looking around and talking to people without becoming a spectacle.

I found most folks there to be fine with Americans, up to a point: "We are happy for you to come, and go."

Under the Bush administration, Afghanistan, already a corrupt place, became one of the most corrupt places on Earth, its elections thoroughly fraudulent, its opium and hence heroin business the absolute world leader.

Under the Obama administration, things actually got worse.

Obama at least had not one but two Marine four-star generals who were willing to buck the military institutional imperative to build careers on big operations and never-admitted failure.

They were Obama's national security advisor and the vice chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

But he let political hacks on the White House staff drive General James Jones, the former Commandant of the Marine Corps and NATO commander, out of office, then failed to protect General James Cartwright, the former head of Strategic Command, from vengeful Pentagon rivals who backed the big Afghan war escalation that Obama ended up mostly going along with.

Trump has a different situation. I am glad his generals are there, because they will probably prevent him from making a truly horrific crisis decision. But the ones he has, while honorable men who have repeatedly sworn their oaths to the Constitution of the United States, are conventional thinkers on Central Asia with a big investment in the status quo.

While most of the media was awash in unqualified huzzahs at the advent of National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster, I pointed out that his truth-to-power book on Vietnam war decision-making, Dereliction of Duty, could actually have justified escalation in Vietnam and was very compatible with a generally interventionist policy. I also pointed out that the supposedly revolutionary counterinsurgency (COIN) doctrine which made his career as a protege of Iraq War "surge" champion General David Petraeus read uncannily like old Army manuals I saw when I went through Recondo (recon commando) School as a naval reservist in the post-Vietnam era.

All the trend lines in Afghanistan are negative. Sending however many more troops -- Trump won't say but it looks like four or five thousand -- won't change that. It just means that none of the current "leadership" will admit the failure of U.S. "strategy."

We can maintain a presence with enough striking power to eliminate any jihadist bases that might threaten the U.S., in much the fashion that Joe Biden recommended in 2009.

As for those mineral treasures I’ve been hearing about for 40 years, if there are deals to be made they can be made. The Taliban are nowhere near controlling most of Afghanistan. In any event, they have seemed open to negotiation in the past. I believe they even met with Dick Cheney’s Halliburton some years before 9/11.

Trump’s flip-flop won’t do him much good. Steve Bannon and Trump’s ideological predecessor, Pat Buchanan, are already sharply critical. And ongoing muddle in Afghanistan, for that is what Trump has signed on for, won’t get him the success he craves but has thus far been so sadly lacking in this most misbegotten of all American presidencies.