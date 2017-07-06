Trump Breaks Tradition By Skipping Visit To Polish Jewish Memorial

Jewish leaders in Poland expressed sadness on Thursday over the fact that President Donald Trump didn’t visit an important Jewish memorial site in Warsaw ― reportedly breaking with a tradition upheld by American presidents for decades.

On Thursday, Trump delivered a speech at Krasinski Square, the site of a monument symbolizing the resistance led by the general Polish population in 1944. The Jewish memorial is located about one mile away, close to a museum dedicated to the history of Polish Jews.

Carlos Barria / Reuters U.S. President Donald Trump gives a public speech at Krasinski Square in Warsaw, Poland July 6, 2017.

Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter and advisor, visited the Warsaw Ghetto Heroes Monument in her father’s place. The first daughter, who is Jewish, laid a wreath and recited a prayer, called the Kaddish, before visiting the museum.

In a statement given to White House reporters, Ivanka described the visit as “a deeply moving experience.”

Poland’s chief rabbi Michael Schudrich accompanied Ivanka during her visit.

Schudrich told the AFP that Ivanka’s visit was “very, very important… not only because she’s a Jew, because her grandparents-in-law are survivors of the Holocaust, but also as a human being it’s important.”



“But it’s sad because her father President Trump is the first US president in 25 years not to visit the Warsaw Ghetto Heroes Monument,” he said.

It was deeply moving to be able to visit The Monument to the Ghetto Heroes and the POLIN Museum of the History of the Polish Jews. pic.twitter.com/hmAGvnj4Ey — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 6, 2017

A spokesperson for the POLIN Jewish museum told the AFP that museum officials heard about Ivanka’s visit on short notice.

On Wednesday, one day before Trump’s visit to Krasinski Square, Jewish leading figures in Poland’s Jewish community expressed their disapproval after finding out the president had no plans to visit the Warsaw Ghetto Heroes Monument.

Schudrich, along with Anna Chipczynska, Jewish Community of Warsaw president, and Leslaw Piszewski, president of the Union of Jewish Communities of Poland said in a joint statement that past presidential visits to the Jewish memorial were very important to Poland’s Jewish community.