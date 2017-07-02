Trump broadcasts a videotape on Twitter in which he hits a man with the CNN logo

It has been a 'hot' week for the relationship of US President Donald Trump and the media. Arsonists tweets against CNN, The Washington Post, The New York Times' presenters' Morning Joe 'Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, program have happened day after day from his personal account.

The reaction has been one of blunt rejection, even in the Republican ranks that asked the president to put an end to the attacks against the press.

This Sunday, Trump decided to put the icing on his Twitter attacks against CNN also through this channel. The president, who has more than 33 million followers the social network , hung an edited video in which he himself hits a person whose face appears hidden under the CNN logo. As the only legend, the hashtag #FraudnewsCNN #FNN. In just a few hours it exceeded 110,000 recruits.

The video montage released on Sunday lasts 28 seconds, but the action itself lasts four seconds, repeated several times: the current US president in suit and tie, elbows a man in a catch ring, whose face is fully occupied By a CNN logo, throws him to the ground and punches him several punches, then gets up and leaves.

The images that are real correspond to a fictional 2007 bout between Trump and billionaire Vince McMahon , owner of the world wrestling championship. A performance agreed by both in the framework of a fictional 'fight between millionaires'. In the version reissued and broadcast by Trump, McMahon's face bears the CNN logo.

Vince McMahon, whose fortune was estimated by Forbes magazine at more than $ 1 billion, is married to Linda McMahon, who was appointed by Trump to head the Small Business secretariat.

The chain reaction to Trump's tweet soon arrived. In a statement, CNN has called this day "sad" because the "president of the United States encourages violence against reporters," while disregarding its obligations. "Instead of preparing for his [trip] abroad, his first meeting with Vladimir Putin, dealing with North Korea and working on his health bill, he participates in youthful behavior far below the dignity of the post.

The chain finished its statement reminding that they will continue doing its work. This Saturday, Trump communicated with his Twitter followers to explain that he was thinking of changing the name of 'fake news CNN' to the new hashtag. He also made clear what he thinks of his use of networks: "He may not be president, but he is a modern president."

Criticism of the president's behavior has come from many fronts. The prestigious journalist Carl Bernstein declared in the chain that this tweet is "an index of his mental state" and described it as an attack on freedom of the press.

Constant attacks

On Tuesday, Trump lashed out at CNN after three members of the network resigned after releasing information about the alleged Senate investigation into Trump's campaign adviser, Anthony Scaramucci - in connection with the 'Russiagate'. The chain retracted from what was published.

Trump has defended his use of the social network Twitter as a necessary weapon against which to fight the "liar media", whom he has accused of spreading "hatred towards him" . "But remember that I won the 2016 elections with interviews, rallies and social networks. I had to fight fake news and that I did," he added.

The truth is that since his arrival at the White House, Trump has been using Twitter as if it were an official tool of the US president, from where to issue releases, publish orders ... insult the media and journalists. The tycoon has insisted that his use of social networks is that of a modern president .

My use of social media is not Presidential - it’s MODERN DAY PRESIDENTIAL. Make America Great Again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

Trump's relationship with the media is appalling. He barely interviews unless it's with Fox News , a channel from a conservative editorial line that he feels comfortable with. On CNN news channel, for example, he said on Saturday in a tweet that was doing "junk journalism".