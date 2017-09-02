Trump Budget Director Shows His Ignorance of Economic Reality

Earlier this year, the Trump administration released its budget proposal for Fiscal Year 2018. The administration claimed that its budget would reduce the deficit every year starting in 2019, and would turn the deficit into a surplus by 2027. This assertion was driven primarily by the White House’s extremely optimistic economic growth assumptions, as shown in Table S-9 on page 45 of the proposal:

Sustained 3 percent annual growth is highly unlikely. The economy has grown 3 percent or faster in just 2 of the past 16 years, and with most of the country’s aging baby boomers expected to retire over the next decade, growth is likely to go down rather than up.

So how does the Trump administration expect to boost growth all the way to 3 percent? According to Trump budget director Mick Mulvaney, they plan to get there by completely eliminating the gap between the U-3 and U-6 unemployment rates:

Mulvaney: The U3 rate is what we call the unemployment rate. It's what everybody calls the unemployment rate. The U6 rate is those folks who are unemployed -- they're in the labor force looking for work but they can't find it -- plus the people who are marginally attached or are working part-time for economic reasons, working part-time because they can't find full-time work. That difference, that delta, is over 6 million people. So we believe that we should be able to drive U3 and U6 together and get those folks into full-time employment. And that's one of the ways you get productivity gains.

Question from Reporter: You're saying that U6, a measure that goes back to 1994, you can have it equal to U3 measure?

Mulvaney: In a properly functioning economy, that would be the case. Because keep in mind, what's the difference? Marginally attached and part-time against your will. You want to work full-time, but you're not. So you're technically not unemployed, because that's not the technical definition of the U3 unemployment rate, but you want to be doing more, you want to be more productive, to go back to the economic terms. And we do believe that if we bring those people back to the job place, they will end up adding to productivity.

The U-3 unemployment rate is the conventional, office measure of unemployment. In order to be counted as unemployed under the U-3 measure, a prospective worker must want to work, be available to work now, and have searched for a job within the past four weeks.

The U-6 unemployment rate adds in two other groups of underemployed Americans: marginally attached workers and involuntary part-time workers. “Marginally attached workers” are jobless Americans who have searched for a job within the past year but not within the last four weeks. “Involuntary part-time workers” are part-time workers who want full-time jobs; more specifically, they are people who work less than 35 hours per week when they want to work 35 hours or more.

The graph below compares the U-3 and U-6 unemployment rates from 1994 to 2017. Obviously, there is no reason to believe that we can “drive [the] U3 and U6 together”, as Mulvaney has claimed.

Between January 1994 and May 2017, the U-3 unemployment rate averaged 5.9%, while the U-6 rate averaged 10.6%. So even the average gap between the two measures is a full 4.7%. The U-6 rate has fluctuated between 1.6 and 2.1 times the U-3 rate, and has typically been 1.8 times as high.

The graph below shows the number of marginally attached workers in the labor market over the past two decades. As of August 2017, over 1.5 million people fell into this category. Driving the U-3 and U-6 unemployment rates together would require cutting the number of marginally attached workers all the way to zero.

Pushing the number of involuntary part-time workers down to zero is an even more preposterous notion. There are currently over 5 million such workers; saying that you will push involuntary part-time employment down to zero is about as absurd as claiming that you will completely eliminate ALL unemployment.