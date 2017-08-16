Trump, Charlottesville, and a National Secret

President Trump’s comments about the deadly white supremacist and neo-Nazi marches in Charlottesville did more than reveal his racism and ignorance of every aspect of the race issue—the issue that defines ordinary life in America. The ease with which he expressed his outrage at anti-racism protesters pointed to an American policy approach to race so buried in the shadows that it could be considered a state secret.

This fact gets to the heart of our ideas about American identity and pushes up against the well-meaning cries of white people like me that “this is not who we are.” Because when it comes to the big picture, America, as a political entity in the world, is not invested in promoting racial equity. That may partly explain why the president felt free to basically say So what? by delaying his response to Charlottesville for two days and equating anti-racism demonstrators with white supremacists, neo-Nazis, and the KKK as just another bunch of violent bad guys.

Our political history shows that racial equity only factors into federal policy when the policy needs it—not the other way around. The biggest example of this never fails to shock every white person I’ve known who has come across it.

This example is the surprising backstory of the Supreme Court’s decision to de-segregate our schools back in 1954. The NAACP had been bringing school segregation cases to the courts for years, usually to no effect, so why did the Supreme Court suddenly decide that the time was right to outlaw segregation with Brown v. Board of Education? Documents from Brown coming from the U.S. Justice Department, State Department, and other agencies show that the government had a specific reason to promote de-segregation at that time.

It wasn’t because our racist practices were wrong. It was because our racist practices made us look bad.

The court documents reveal the global context in which Brown was being debated. In the 1950s it was important for the U.S. to look like it cared about racial equity because it needed to appear more benevolent toward blacks and other racial minorities than did the Soviet Union and other communist forces. The Cold War competition for the loyalty of developing nations, whose populations were mostly non-white, depended on America appearing to cherish equal rights for all.

In an amicus brief to the Supreme Court, Secretary of State Dean Acheson wrote:

“The United States is under constant attack in the foreign press, over the foreign radio, and in such international bodies as the United Nations because of various practices of discrimination against minority groups in this country. As might be expected, Soviet spokesmen regularly exploit this situation in propaganda against the United States . . . which reaches all corners of the world. . . . The undeniable existence of racial discrimination gives unfriendly governments the most effective kind of ammunition for their propaganda warfare. . . . The view is expressed more and more vocally that the United States is hypocritical in claiming to be the champion of democracy while permitting practices of racial discrimination here in this country.”

Brown v. Board of Education ended school segregation because the Secretary of State and other officials urged the Supreme Court to do so in light of the communist threat. This fact is well documented, but a secret to most, because the real story of race in America is far from mainstream.

Learning this shatters white people’s beloved ideas about their American identity. It makes us stop in our tracks to think that our motives with Brown were not based on an all-American instinct toward human rights, civil rights, and a free society, but instead on a federal public relations campaign.

Today, the country does not need to convince other nations that we care about racial equity. The threat of communism spreading to developing countries ended with the collapse of communism in the Soviet Union and Eastern Europe. I believe that as far as foreign policy is concerned, the U.S. considers the race issue irrelevant. Even though the world has witnessed the racist violence exploding across America in recent years, and has been stunned that not even a black president could stop the bleeding, our wretched reputation on this issue has not impacted the foundation of our relationships with those countries—commerce.

So, with its economic stability intact, American policy has no motivation to promote racial equity at home or anywhere else. There is no interest convergence, or aligning of the dominant white society’s interests with the interests and rights of racial minorities—to spur such a motivation. I see this institutionalized complacency as one of the main reasons blacks earn less than whites at every education level. Why our public schools—half of which are attended by non-white students—do not know how to successfully teach all our children. Why police officers, trained and operating in an institution seeped in institutionalized racism, shoot first and ask questions later. And why the president of the United States can be as glib and petty as a spoiled, annoyed child about a deadly racist march on Charlottesville.