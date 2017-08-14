Trump Tweets About Everything Except Denouncing Neo-Nazis

President Donald Trump had a lot to say on Twitter Monday morning ― but none of his posts addressed the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday, where a car rammed into a group of pedestrians protesting a white supremacist rally, killing one woman.

Over the weekend, Trump condemned the “violence” and “hate” in general terms but stopped short of explicitly naming any of the white supremacist groups responsible for the event. He also blamed “many sides” for the unrest, which took place in a protest over the planned removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

In his tweets Monday, the president called out “obstructionist Democrats” as well as Ken Frazier, the CEO of pharmaceutical company Merck, who resigned from Trump’s manufacturing council over the president’s tepid response to the terror attack.

Heading to Washington this morning. Much work to do. Focus on trade and military. #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2017

Luther Strange of the Great State of Alabama has my endorsement. He is strong on Border & Wall, the military, tax cuts & law enforcement. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2017

The Obstructionist Democrats have given us (or not fixed) some of the worst trade deals in World History. I am changing that fast! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2017

Now that Ken Frazier of Merck Pharma has resigned from President's Manufacturing Council,he will have more time to LOWER RIPOFF DRUG PRICES! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2017

According to the White House, Trump is scheduled to meet with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and FBI Director Chris Wray on Monday to discuss the Charlottesville violence. It’s unclear whether he will offer any public remarks after the meeting.