Whoops! Trump Chases Down Marine's Hat After It Gets Blown Away

President Donald Trump was filmed on Saturday twice retrieving the hat that blew off a Marine’s head, capping off his return trip from the at times tense G-20 summit in Germany with a lighthearted moment.

The commander-in-chief was preparing to board Marine One en route to the White House after Air Force One landed at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland when he took it upon himself to pick up the lost item.

Less than a second after he placed it back on the Marine’s head ― with a heavy pat on his shoulders from Trump ― the headpiece once again flew off the stone-faced Marine, prompting the president to go after it again. This time he handed it to an Air Force escort.

The Marine was one of two service members standing guard outside of Marine One. Some viewers were quick to observe that the Marine who lost his hat was the only one not saluting Trump as he approached and then boarded the helicopter.