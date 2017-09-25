Trump Claims Technology From “A Long Time Ago in a Galaxy Far, Far Away” Will Protect Allies From Missiles

Caricature courtesy of Flickr Creative Commons. Created by DonkeyHotey and adapted from a Creative Commons licensed photo by Michael Vadon.

In the midst of an escalating personal feud between President Trump and Kim Jong-un over the North Korean nuclear program, the president has sought to reassure America’s Pacific allies that they are protected from missile strikes should one of Mr. Trump’s tweets prompt the North Korean leader to target them.

“I saw this film, great film last night” Mr. Trump wrote in the first of a series of early morning tweets. “There was a tremendous elecro-magnesium force field. It could withstand missile attacks. Guam, Japan, and South Korea should use these. Great technology! We should do it!”

In response to a comment from one of his Twitter followers, “Electro-magnesium force fields???”, Mr. Trump replied, “One of those Star Wars films.”

Reacting to the news, Democrats were initially ecstatic, renewing previous calls to impeach Mr. Trump under the 25th Amendment, which allows the president to be replaced if he is deemed mentally unfit for the nation’s highest office.

But their enthusiasm for this drastic measure was short-lived after White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders released a statement later in the day that provided a completely plausible explanation for Mr. Trump’s apparent gaffe:

Like many people who hate reading, President Trump fast forwards through the opening crawl of text presented at the beginning of Star Wars films. Understandably, he was therefore unaware that the film’s events took place ‘A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away’ and naturally mistook the film for a dramatized enactment of President Reagan’s so-called “Star Wars” missile defense system from the 1980s. After being briefed by the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Mr. Trump understands that the events portrayed in the film were entirely fictional.

Mr. Trump, however, wasted no time contradicting his press secretary by defending his Twitter statement. “President Reagan was a great visionary filmmaker for Star Wars. Even better than Steve Bannon!”, he tweeted. In fact, the Reagan-era missile defense system had been dubbed “Star Wars” by the media in homage to the Hollywood films that records currently indicate were developed by filmmaker George Lucas.

The president continued by thanking Mr. Reagan, who died in 2004, for being one of the first public figures to endorse his bid for the presidency during the 2016 election season.