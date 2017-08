Trump met with Russian officials in the Oval Office the day after firing Comey, and he reportedly told Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ambassador Sergey Kislyak that Comey was "a real nut job.""I faced great pressure because of Russia," Trump reportedly told them. "That's taken off."The president also faced intense criticism for his discussion of highly classified intelligence during the same meeting.Trump hinted repeatedly that Comey should be careful about discussing his firing because the president might have recorded their previous meetings -- a move some suggested amounted to witness intimidation. Trump later clarified that there were no tapes.