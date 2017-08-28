Trump Confuses Two Female Finnish Journalists During Press Conference

Pres. Trump mixes up two Finnish journalists during press conference. "We have a lot of blonde women in Finland," he's told. pic.twitter.com/lMHWLse7zU

During a Monday press conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö, President Donald Trump mixed up two blonde, female journalists.

As Niinistö called on a reporter to ask a question, Trump interjected, seemingly frustrated that this journalist might be allowed to ask a second question.

“Again? You’re going to give her the same one?” he asked.

Niinistö was left to awkwardly explain that the reporter he had called on was in fact a different woman than the one who had already asked a question.

“No, she’s not the same lady,” he said to Trump. “They are sitting side by side.”

The blonde journalist in question then stood up. “We have a lot of blonde women in Finland,” she told the U.S. president. (Watch the full exchange above.)

As Time White House correspondent Zeke Miller tweeted, ”#cantmakeitup.”

“We have a lot of blonde women in Finland” is my favorite comeback of the day https://t.co/ej6YjDBG3g — Sarah Goodyear (@buttermilk1) August 28, 2017

Trump has a history of odd and uncomfortable interactions with women reporters.