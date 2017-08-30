The escalating North Korean nuclear crisis is reaching a point the world has not seen in generations. The entire principal of mutual nuclear deterrence is being tested. The prevailing theory has been: no nation possessing nuclear weapons would risk mass casualties of its own people and hence not make a preemptive strike on another nation that had nuclear weapons or was protected by the a nuclear power.

North Korea is apparently believed to be an exception to the theory. America has declared that North Korea will not be allowed to possess a nuclear weapon and the ability to deliver it to American territory. The reality is that North Korea presently possesses nuclear capacity and the ability to attack American allies South Korea and Japan as well as Guam.

Despite President Trump’s statement today, “The U.S. has been talking to North Korea, and paying them extortion money, for 25 years. Talking is not the answer!” in fact talking is the only option. Trump’s disturbing statement sounds like he believes military action is the answer. The sad reality is that a preemptive strike would have catastrophic consequences. It is estimated that 100,000’s of South Korean and Japanese citizens would die if America attacked Korea first.

What makes this statement so disturbing is that if Kim Jong-un, believes that America is done talking, he might be crazy enough to strike first. That is the reason within minutes of Trump’s statement Defense Secretary James Mattis took the unusual step of contradicting the President and said, the ”U.S. is never out of diplomatic solutions.”

One is put in the awkward position of hoping that Kim Jong-un doesn’t believe the President and believes Defense Secretary Mattis. Some commentators have suggested that North Korea is looking for a way to come to the negotiating table from a position of strength and America wants North Korea to come to the table as a result of being forced to as a result of sanctions.

The reality is that there has to be a reason for North Korea to give up its development of weapons. Since Kim Jong-un only cares about his survival sanctions will not bring about a change. Sanctions do effect the Korean population, but has no consequences for him personally.