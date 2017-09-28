Trump Declares Tweet War

We all know Donald Trump, President Tweet, has a penchant for uncontrolled, irresponsible, and unfocused tweeting. This week alone he has declared war on the National Football League, Black athletes, Senator John McCain, and North Korea. On Wednesday September 27, he tweeted eight times on @realDonaldTrump, three times promoting his proposed tax cuts for the rich, once each attacking “fake news,” Obamacare, and football protests, once making nice to the uber-rightwing candidate who won the Alabama Republican Senate primary, and once declaring his personal greatness. There were no tweets on conditions in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria or U.S. relief and recovery efforts. Covfefe!

Just two weeks ago Trump infuriated the British government when one of his tweets suggested that the London police already knew about suspected terrorists and should have been able to prevent a recent subway bombing. The President’s latest Chief of Staff has tried to rein in the Twitter-in-Chief, but Trump generally sets off his twitter barrages early in the morning before John Kelly can intervene.

According to Trump’s twitter homepage, he has launched almost 36,000 tweets and has over 39 million followers. But all of these “followers” are not Donald supporters. I suspect some, like me, largely read the Donald’s tweets over morning coffee for entertainment. I know my responses as “Reeces Pieces” are not read by the Donald himself, but I can’t help tweeting him back. A First Amendment group is suing in federal court seeking to lift blocks on tweets from critics that Donald’s people do not want him to see.

Maybe there is a room somewhere in the basement of the White House or at Trump Tower where poorly paid interns sift through tweets from supporters and opponents and decide whom bears watching. I know others who “follow” the Donald’s tweets that are both hypnotized and terrified by each pronouncement. Fortunately, the United States military command does not respond to tweets as if they were orders from the Commander-in-Chief.

Twitter also has a very interesting feature that lets the world see who the Donald follows and who has the potential to shape whatever goes on inside his head. Forty-five tweeters have privileged access to President Tweet. Most of the “Holy Forty-Five” come as no surprise. The list includes a host of Trump properties and businesses he supposedly no longer takes an active role in managing, Mike Pence, Kellyanne Conway, Counselor to the President, Daniel Scavino, White House Director of Social Media, Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen, sons Eric and Don Jr., daughter and surrogate First Lady Ivanka, Eric and Don Jr.’s wives, Vince McMahon, Chairman & CEO of the WWE wrestling empire, and retired golf legend and Trump mega-supporter Gary Player, Tea Party activist Katrina Pierson who was a national spokesperson for the Trump Presidential campaign, Diamond and Silk, Trump’s two African American supporters, the right-wing’s insulter-in-chief Ann Coulter, Celebrity Apprentice winners and friends Piers Morgan and Katrina Campins, Apprentice producer Mark Burnett and his wife Roma Downey who plays biblical figures on television, and current and former Fox News sycophants including Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, Bill O’Reilly, Greta Van Susteren, Eric Bolling, Geraldo Rivera, Laura Ingraham, Fox & Friends, and Fox Nation. Wife Melania and daughter Tiffany, who probably have little other contact with the Big Twitter, also make the tweet access list, as do the now fired Corey Lowandowski and Reince Priebus, who haven’t been dropped – yet!

Missing, either because they don’t tweet or are just not that important is Jared Kushner, advisor extraordinaire, the Republican leadership of the House and Senate, Chief of Staff John Kelly, military, foreign policy, and domestic advisors, and arch-villain Steve Bannon. Jared has a Twitter account but does not tweet. Bannon does tweet and he has his own 47,000 followers.

Meghan Kelly, Rachel Maddow, Steven Colbert, and Alan Singer (aka Reeces Pieces) also did not make Trump’s list. So Sad!