Trump has repeatedly insisted the dossier, as well as any reports about his ties to Russia, are "fake news" and "phony." After the report was published, Trump lashed out at U.S. intelligence agencies, suggesting they may have been behind the leak of the document itself. The day after his inauguration, however, Trump gave a speech at the CIA headquarters in Virginia in which he sought to make amends.



“I am so behind you,“ Trump said. “You’re gonna get so much backing. Maybe you’re gonna say, please, don't give us so much backing, Mr. President, please, we don’t need that much backing.”