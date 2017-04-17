These Photos Show The First Trump White House Easter Egg Roll Actually Went Pretty Well

Well, it happened.

Even though it appeared the president had to be reminded to put his hand over his heart during the national anthem, and the Easter Bunny is still a thing of nightmares , the Trump White House managed to host its first Easter Egg Roll on Monday, and it wasn’t the pastel-toned catastrophe that some people were expecting.

See photos from Monday’s Easter Egg Roll below:

SAUL LOEB via Getty Images President Donald Trump speaks alongside the Easter Bunny during the 139th White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., April 17, 2017.

Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images Four-year-old Vittoria Colonna of Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania, rolls a colored egg down the White House South Lawn.

SAUL LOEB via Getty Images Children participate in an Easter egg roll race during the 139th White House Easter Egg Roll.

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI via Getty Images Trump shows a note he wrote while writing notes to service members with children.

SAUL LOEB via Getty Images Daphne Rank, from Dillsburg, Pennsylvania, participates in an Easter egg roll race.

Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images White House press secretary Sean Spicer reads the children's book How to Catch the Easter Bunny during the 139th Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House.

SAUL LOEB via Getty Images First lady Melania Trump reads a book during the 139th White House Easter Egg Roll.

SAUL LOEB via Getty Images Cynthia Cheng of San Francisco helps her daughter, 11-month-old Victoria, participate in an Easter egg roll race.

Joshua Roberts / Reuters Trump greets well-wishers at the 139th annual White House Easter Egg Roll.

Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images Thousands of dyed eggs are ready to be rolled by children during the 139th Easter Egg Roll.

Joshua Roberts / Reuters Trump blows a whistle to start the White House Easter Egg Roll alongside his wife, Melania, and his youngest son, Barron.

Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images Costumed characters, including the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the Cat in the Hat and the Very Hungry Caterpillar, participate in the 139th Easter Egg Roll.

Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images White House counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway poses for a selfie with a supporter.