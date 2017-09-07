Trump Ending DACA Is Morally Bankrupt And Will Cost GDP 400 Billion

President Trump’s main campaign promise was to “build the wall” and to be tough on immigration, and now he has decided to rescind the DACA program started by President Obama through executive action.

DACA protects undocumented immigrants who came as children, through no fault of their own, who were unable to make any decisions, and now know nothing about their originating country. DACA protects over 800,000 people, who could all be deported after six months.

Deferred Action For Childhood Arrivals is a very mild reform of immigration, and it should be practically non controversial, as the group of undocumented immigrants it affects is a very specific category. Nevertheless, the party of “family values” and “morals” somehow doesn’t see the deportation of 800,000 immigrants who came as children to the United States as immoral or anti-family.

The idea of deporting 800,000 people who came as children back to their country, which they have no knowledge of or are part of in any way, is brutal and uncharacteristic of the United States of America.

Why should those who came as children into this country be sent back to a country they know nothing about, when they have contributed to our country in many different ways, gone to school in America, been part of our communities, and affected our country in many beneficial ways.

For example, a Youtuber with nearly 5,000,000 subscribers, is from Slovakia and is protected by the Deferred Action For Childhood Arrivals Program. He stated that he paid 400,000 dollars in taxes last year, which is nearly have a million dollars.

I paid $400,000 in taxes last year and all I got was a free trip back to Slovakia#DefendDACA — DAVID DOBRIK (@DavidDobrik) September 5, 2017

As another example, Alonso Guillen was an immigrant from Mexico who came when he was a child and was protected by DACA. Alonso Guillen worked nearly a whole week to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey, and was found dead while saving the victims of the horrific flood, the same day that Trump stated that he would rescind DACA.

The people protected by DACA are productive contributors to our country, and truly make it great, and it would be horrifically immoral for them to be deported to countries in which they know nothing about. It is an unfathomable thing to do, as it would negatively affect these families and immigrants very badly.

Republicans are always speaking of increasing the GDP or gross domestic product, and there has been a report released that states that nearly 400 billion dollars would be lost in the GDP if the Dreamers were to be deported.

Congress must push to pass the Dream Act to protect these immigrants who came as children to the United States of America.