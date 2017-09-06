Trump Ends DREAMers Program, Part of Larger Effort to Outlaw Dreams in General

President Trump yesterday did away with the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy which was implemented under the Obama administration. The program provides a pathway to citizenship for individuals, commonly referred to as DREAMers, that entered the U.S. illegally as children with their parents.

“They dreamed so big. So Big!, Trump said. “But as a man of compassion, I must uphold the laws of our great country and kick out these DREAMers - whom I love - so they can go back to wherever the hell they came from,” the president said before adding “Boy, aren’t the DREAMers great? What a good bunch. Except for the transgender ones.”

Despite his overt affection for these nearly 800,000 individuals now bound for deportation, Trump says he didn’t have a choice because his “massive hands were tied.” The president explained that if the DREAMers had only valued law and order from the start, the destruction of their life as they know it could have been avoided. “In between breastfeeding and diaper changes, they could have spoken up to mommy and daddy. But they chose not to. SAD!” Trump wrote in a tweet.

Interviews with several current beneficiaries of the DACA program, confirmed that they did indeed enter the United States without objection, as illustrated in another off-color tweet from the president: “They kept their binkies in their mouth and crossed the border as co-conspirators.”

White House officials say Trump’s decision to end the DREAMers program, is part of a larger plan to eliminate dreams themselves. “The act of dreaming is the only escape people have from the reality of a Donald Trump presidency,” said Peter Ellington, a professor of public policy at the University of Southern California.

While only temporary, dreams, Ellington explained, can provide vital respite that infuses an individual with hope before the next soul-crushing announcement from the White House. “I dreamed that I was a transgender soldier discussing how women recently achieved equal pay in the workplace while aboard an electric Access Hollywood bus that was en route to a climate change conference in Mississippi ,” said one woman who relies on dreams to maintain peace of mind.

The president, Ellington says, is increasingly becoming aware of people utilizing dreams to flee the horrors of daily life caused by his combative presidency which is exactly why Trump is committed to outlawing the act of dreaming itself. There is, however, a glimmer of hope. According to one White House official, Trump will likely give Congress the opportunity to solve the dream debacle over the next 60 seconds.