The EPA Knows How To Prevent The Next Flint. Will A Trump EPA Do It?

It is becoming increasingly clear that many of the conditions that contributed to the ongoing water crisis in Flint, Michigan, are also present in thousands of communities throughout the United States.

A new Reuters analysis of lead testing results across the U.S. published this week found nearly 3,000 communities with poisoning rates that were actually double those of Flint at the height of its contamination crisis.

Lead poisoning is not solely attributable to water, of course — paint and industrial waste are other sources — but the nation’s rapidly deteriorating water infrastructure and a lack of proper testing and oversight of water systems aren’t helping matters.

A separate investigation by USA Today released earlier this month similarly found that 4 million Americans living in small, rural communities were drinking water that might be contaminated with lead due to testing that their utilities either skipped or did not carry out adequately.

The Environmental Protection Agency, which has been widely criticized for playing a significant role in the Flint crisis, appears to be aware of the ways in which it has not lived up to its duty of enforcing both the Clean Water Act and Safe Drinking Water Act, which are intended to protect the nation’s water.

Late last month, the EPA issued a comprehensive “action plan” on its drinking water policies. The report lays out extensive plans to build capacity for water infrastructure improvements, to improve oversight of the Safe Drinking Water Act and to reduce the risk of lead exposure.

Environmentalists and safe water advocates like Harry Henderson, director of the Natural Resources Defense Council, were encouraged by the plan.

“This is an example of the EPA doing what it needs to do, taking a strong national leadership position in framing how we move forward,” Henderson told HuffPost. “And that needs to be understood by whoever sits in the chair of administrator of the EPA.”