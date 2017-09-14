The arrival of pumpkin spice lattes and Ivanka Trump Halloween wigs are already here, which means Halloween is just around the corner.
If you want to get ahead on Halloween planning and need a group costume, we’ve figured out how to build your own costumes for key members of the Trump family. Snap up these lookalike clothing items and accessories before October 31.
Melania Trump
$1,100 Gucci Pussy-bow blouse
FLOTUS hat (Trump’s is currently not for sale, but you can find other options here)
For more affordable options, try this $24 bow blouse from JCPenny or these $89 Tahari stilettos. Just don’t wear your stilettos to visit hurricane victims unless you want to court controversy.
Ivanka Trump
$138 Ivanka Trump sheath dress
$15 copy of Women Who Work
$8-$20 Ivanka Trump wig from eBay
For a cheaper dress option, try this $49 sheath dress from Tahari ASL. Add a lot of “lip service” for the full Ivanka effect.
Jared Kushner
$203 Ray-Ban original Wayfarer classic
$152 armor plate carrier
$415 Common Projects Achilles low-top sneakers
$4.50 duct tape (to write Kush on your armor plate carrier)
For cheaper options, try this $34.99 H&M navy blazer, $54.95 K-Swiss white sneakers or these $15 Drifter sunglasses. You’re on your own with the bonafide flak jacket and controversial meetings you’ll attend.
Donald Trump
$60 Donald Trump collection signature tie
$25 Make America Great Again hat
$14.95 Trump wig
$1.99 Scotch tape
You can’t get much cheaper options (save for this $1.99 D.berite red tie) considering much of Trump’s merch isn’t made in America.
