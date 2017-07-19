Trump's Favorite Motorcycle Company Is Cutting Manufacturing Jobs

Harley-Davidson is planning on cutting 180 manufacturing jobs at its plants in Milwaukee and Kansas City, Missouri, according to The Milwaukee Business Journal.

The layoffs come at an awkward time for President Donald Trump, whose administration is highlighting products manufactured in the United States during what it has dubbed “Made in America” week at the White House.

Trump hosted Harley-Davidson executives and the union officials representing its workers in February at the White House. The president hailed the company as a model of American manufacturing, an industry he promised to restore. He further praised Harley-Davidson executives “for building things in America” and predicted the company would expand its operations during his administration.

“There’s a lot of spirit right now in the country that you weren’t having so much in the last number of months that you have right now,” Trump said at the meeting.

The Milwaukee-based company said in late May it planned to build a plant in Thailand to supply its Southeast Asia market, however, a move that U.S. labor unions called “a slap in the face to the American worker.”