Trump in Phoenix; “unhinged’ or ‘early onset dementia” or nasty and cunning

Watching Trump at his rally in Phoenix was frightening. Don Lemon at CNN ‘fake news’ called him ‘unhinged’. Ana Navarro questioned whether he may be suffering from ‘early onset dementia’. Both could be accurate descriptions of what we witnessed last night. Or it could be the man is just vicious, nasty and cunning playing to the lowest of the low who helped elect him.

To my mind what I witnessed was a man who couldn’t control the steady stream of verbal diarrhea he unleashed on the world egged on by those die-hard supporters in the Phoenix convention center who applauded every lie and misstatement. The rest of us watched with jaws hanging open as he embarrassed himself and the nation in front of the world.

This disgusting semblance of a man, our President, either willingly disregards the truth and intentionally forgets all his past words are on video tape; or he is totally delusional and really in the early stages of dementia. If it is dementia we could begin to consider ridding ourselves of him by using Section 4 of the 25th amendment which reads; “Whenever the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President.

Thereafter, when the President transmits to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives his written declaration that no inability exists, he shall resume the powers and duties of his office unless the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive department or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit within four days to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office. Thereupon Congress shall decide the issue, assembling within forty-eight hours for that purpose if not in session. If the Congress, within twenty-one days after receipt of the latter written declaration, or, if Congress is not in session, within twenty-one days after Congress is required to assemble, determines by two-thirds vote of both Houses that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall continue to discharge the same as Acting President; otherwise, the President shall resume the powers and duties of his office.”

But if Trump is just being his nasty, disgusting self and cunningly playing to his base, those who attended his rally last night in Phoenix and others like them watching his weird display from home; then we must accept this is the same man we elected. Complicit in his election were the media he now calls ‘fake news’ who kept saying he could change if he became President, and repeating his and the Republican Party attacks on Hillary Clinton, over-and-over again, as if they were true.

Our President is a seventy-one year old man who won’t suddenly change his stripes. Donald Trump has been a bully and a liar his entire life. He has always been a disgusting and gross person, cheating those who worked for him and demeaning anyone who disagreed with him. He was mentored by the notorious Roy Cohn. Trump is the same man he was when he stalked Hillary Clinton around the stage in the 2nd Presidential debate trying to bully her just with his size. It would be interesting if his former wives and even Melania ever truthfully testified to what they know about him.

Today we have a front row seat most of us would rather give up, to what appears to be the dissembling of a human being. We must all be appalled and scared because this man acting out in front of us has his finger on the nuclear button. Being thankful for small favors we could consider ourselves lucky while he could have control of many of the levers of government he clearly doesn't grasp them. Instead of working with Republicans in Congress to pass his legislative agenda he attacks them.

The conundrum for those few good people who are working for him is how to rid the nation of this sad failure of a man now occupying the seat of power in the oval office before he destroys the country. Should they walk away or do they stay to keep some semblance of control. One can only imagine what went through the mind of Chief of Staff General Kelly when Trump asked him to join him on the stage in Phoenix after one rant. Kelly didn’t come up to stand next to him as who would want to stand next to a totally unhinged man in front of the world even if you do work for him.