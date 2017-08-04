Trump Is Critical of the Afghan War: Good for him

NBC news reports that President Trump is skeptical about the U.S. military's prospects in Afghanistan. The military is losing, not winning, Trump said, and he further suggested the U.S. commander on the scene should be fired. Meanwhile, China is cleaning up with mineral rights (such as copper mining), even as America's generals continue with a "stay the course" policy, a policy that's led to sixteen years of "stalemate" (the U.S. military's word) at a cost of roughly a trillion dollars.

I highly recommend reading the NBC article for at least two reasons. First, Trump is right to question his advisers' stale advice. He's right to question the generals. Indeed, that's his job as president and commander-in-chief. If sixteen years of effort and a trillion dollars has produced "stalemate" (at best) in Afghanistan, can one blame the president for seeking a new strategy? Perhaps even a withdrawal?

Second, and most interesting, is the push-back from NBC News and its hired guns: the retired generals and admirals who work for NBC as "consultants." Let's look closely at their comments.

Retired Admiral James Stavridis, a former head of NATO and an NBC News analyst, basically blames the Trump administration, not the military, for the Afghan stalemate. In his words:

"The situation in Afghanistan is not improving, but I think it's hardly irretrievable at this point, and what the president needs to be doing is deciding on the strategy."

"What is hurting the process at the moment is this back and forth about do we stay or do we go, how many troops," he added. "Any commander is going to be incredibly handicapped in an environment like that. So I think the fundamental problem here is lack of decisiveness in Washington, specifically in the White House."

Now, let's turn to retired General Barry McCaffrey. President Trump had the audacity to ask experienced combat veterans in Afghanistan (i.e., not only the generals) for advice on the war. and McCaffrey is having none of that:

"One of the last things you necessarily want to do is form policy advice based on what the current combatants think about something in a war zone," said Gen. McCaffrey, an MSNBC military analyst. "They're qualified totally to talk about tactics and things like that and what they're seeing, but the president's job is to formulate strategy and policy not to do tactical decisions."

In short, a retired admiral and general at NBC News are taking the President to task for (1) Not being quick enough to rubber-stamp the military's latest call for more troops in Afghanistan; (2) Daring to listen to the advice of lower-level U.S. combat veterans of the Afghan war, veterans who are rightly critical of the war.

Tell me again: Where's that "liberal" media bias we're always hearing about?

Trump is right to question his generals, and he's right to seek advice from those who don't wear stars on their shoulders. And he's certainly right in not making a hasty decision.

Finally, to NBC News: Can't you find military experts who aren't retired generals and admirals? And with critical perspectives? Your article essentially supports the generals and their strategy (if that's the right word) for endless war in Afghanistan. Is that really the best and only course for America and Afghanistan? Where's the talk of negotiation? Withdrawal? An end to America's seemingly endless commitment to Afghanistan?

Trump is more skeptical of the Afghan war than NBC News and its team of "starry" experts. Advantage, Trump.