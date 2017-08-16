Trump is our most empathic President

“What!?” you say.

Empathy is the ability to put yourself in other people’s shoes.

As such, terrorists, dictators, bullies, sociopaths and effective manipulators are all excellent at empathy. They know exactly how to press people’s buttons and know that when they either scare or outrage decent people they cause them to not be able to think. And when you’re a decent person, you feel fear or outrage, smoke gets in your brain and clouds your mind and thinking.

President Trump, Kim Jong Un and other “dictatorial” people do not lack empathy, or in this AI times, what has been referred to as lacking an “empathy chip.”

What they lack is compassion and remorse.

But that is not the real danger. The real danger is that they seem to be communicating that “compassion and remorse” are for wusses.

So take that unconscious directive and aim it at people who feel disempowered, marginalized, belittled and forgotten (as many of his supporters have felt) and you are fomenting (for the intellectually non curious, that means “stirring up”) their impotent rage (i.e. feeling unjustifiably disempowered and then belittled by the “intellectual elite” and left leaning media) and inviting or even compelling them to act out on it as volence.

What President Trump needs to realize - which he won’t - is that his words mean something. He also needs to realize that just because he can become incendiary and inflammatory, but not cross the line into actual physical violence, doesn’t mean that people he is influencing can hold back.

To me, one of the most unfortunate things about President Trump is that I don’t think at his heart he is evil or even mean. I don’t think he wakes up and consciously thinks, “Who can I upset today?” That may explain one reason he has trouble apologizing or even more deeply expressing remorse or wrong doing. In his mind, his intentions are good and if people don’t understand or get upset by his actions based on those intentions, it’s their fault. The problem is if you’re someone who can and does dish it out, you need to be able to take it when you trigger a backlash.

To repeat, I believe that in his head he actually has good intentions, but they are not based on facts, insight, perspective or most importantly, wisdom (knowing what’s important and what’s not, what’s worth fighting for and what’s not).