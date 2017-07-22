Trump Jr. And Manafort Reach Agreement With Senate Panel To Put Off Public Hearing

The Senate Judiciary Committee has reached a deal with President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., and former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort that will allow the two to avoid being subpoenaed for a public hearing next week on Russian involvement in the 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump Jr. and Manafort have both agreed to hand over any relevant documents about Russian contacts to the committee and to be interviewed in private prior to any public session, CNN reported Friday.

Sens. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) released a joint statement Friday, stating that they were not looking to subpoena Trump Jr. and Manafort because they have been cooperative in the investigation.

“Both Donald Trump, Jr. and Paul Manafort, through their attorneys, have agreed to negotiate and provide the committee with documents and be interviewed by committee members and staff prior to a public hearing,” their joint statement read.

“The Judiciary Committee will talk to Trump Jr. & Manafort before they testify in public, but we will get answers,” Feinstein tweeted.

“Trump Jr and Manafort are cooperating with my committee and will give documents and answer questions for staff and members, but also will appear openly,” Grassley later tweeted.

The two lawmakers also announced they have issued a subpoena for Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson. Fusion GPS, Simpson’s research firm, commissioned the infamous Trump-Russia dossier compiled by a former British spy.