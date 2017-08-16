WEIRD NEWS
08/16/2017 06:05 pm ET

Trump Supporters And Juggalos Will Be Marching In DC On The Same Day

But not at the same rally.

The hip-hop duo Insane Clown Posse, pictured, is planning a Washington, D.C., march with its fans, known as "Juggalos," on the same day as a pro-Trump rally. 

Donald Trump supporters may find themselves marching side-by-side with an unlikely group of demonstrators next month: Insane Clown Posse fans.

Two separate rallies for the Trump supports and the misfit rap duo and their fans ― known as “Juggalos” ― have been scheduled for the same day next month along Washington, D.C.’s National Mall, CBS News reports.

The “Juggalo March on Washington” has been slotted for September 16th for more than a year. The goal is to protest the FBI and Department of Justice labeling the group’s face paint-wearing fans as a “loosely organized hybrid gang” in 2011, according to a website for the group’s march.

Two teenagers paint their faces before an Insane Clown Posse concert in Denver.

Members of Insane Clown Posse and its fans filed a lawsuit against the labeling in 2014 with the help of the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan, the state where ICP was formed. The lawsuit was later dismissed, prompting the upcoming demonstration.

“This is the day that we are asking every single Juggalo to join us in our nation’s capital, Washington, D.C., to make a collective statement from the Juggalo Family to the world about what we are and what we are not,” the rally website states.

In addition the Juggalos, participants of the political group “Mother of All Rallies,” or MOAR, plan to gather before the nation’s Capitol around the same time that Saturday for their own demonstration.

Demonstrators gather near the White House during a March4Trump event in March.

“We are gathering to support our President and our country,” MOAR’s website states.

The organizers of MOAR hope their efforts will “send a direct message to Congress, the media and the world that we stand united not divided to protect and preserve American Culture,” according to a statement attributed to organizer Tommy Gunn on the event’s page.

MOAR is scheduled to meet at the Washington Monument at 11 a.m., while the Juggalos will meet at noon at the Lincoln Memorial, before marching up and down the National Mall.

