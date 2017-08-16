Trump Supporters And Juggalos Will Be Marching In DC On The Same Day

Donald Trump supporters may find themselves marching side-by-side with an unlikely group of demonstrators next month: Insane Clown Posse fans.

Two separate rallies for the Trump supports and the misfit rap duo and their fans ― known as “Juggalos” ― have been scheduled for the same day next month along Washington, D.C.’s National Mall, CBS News reports.

Hyoung Chang via Getty Images Two teenagers paint their faces before an Insane Clown Posse concert in Denver.

Members of Insane Clown Posse and its fans filed a lawsuit against the labeling in 2014 with the help of the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan, the state where ICP was formed. The lawsuit was later dismissed, prompting the upcoming demonstration.

“This is the day that we are asking every single Juggalo to join us in our nation’s capital, Washington, D.C., to make a collective statement from the Juggalo Family to the world about what we are and what we are not,” the rally website states.

In addition the Juggalos, participants of the political group “Mother of All Rallies,” or MOAR, plan to gather before the nation’s Capitol around the same time that Saturday for their own demonstration.

Aaron P. Bernstein via Getty Images Demonstrators gather near the White House during a March4Trump event in March.

“We are gathering to support our President and our country,” MOAR’s website states.

The organizers of MOAR hope their efforts will “send a direct message to Congress, the media and the world that we stand united not divided to protect and preserve American Culture,” according to a statement attributed to organizer Tommy Gunn on the event’s page.