Trump's Lawyer Denied President Helped Draft Don Jr.'s Statement Just Weeks Ago

Just three weeks ago, one of President Donald Trump’s personal lawyers vigorously denied that the commander-in-chief had anything to do with Don Jr.’s statement about a secret meeting with a Russian lawyer. However, the validity of those comments was shattered on Monday when the Washington Post revealed Trump had personally dictated the response his son would use to address the media.

Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow appeared on a bevy of Sunday news shows last month to defend the president after it was reported that Don Jr. had met with attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya after he was promised damaging information about rival candidate Hillary Clinton.

At least twice Sekulow denied that Trump had anything to do with the statement his son had issued. The statement caused a firestorm in the media because it was so different from those Don Jr. had made in the prior 24 hours.

“I do want to be clear ― the president was not involved in the drafting of the statement and did not issue the statement,” Sekulow told NBC’s Chuck Todd on July 16. “It came from Donald Trump Jr. ... It was, in fact, from him and I believe it was his lawyer was in consultation.”

"I do want to be clear the president was not involved in the drafting of the statement" -- Jay Sekulow, Trump's lawyer, apparently lying pic.twitter.com/DMukqu6uIU — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) August 1, 2017

Four days earlier, in an interview on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Sekulow said “the president didn’t sign off on anything” and “wasn’t involved” with the statement.

According to The Washington Post, Trump intervened in his team’s planned response to the Don Jr. revelation and crafted it himself while aboard Air Force One.

“This was . . . unnecessary,” a Trump’s adviser told the Post. “Now someone can claim he’s the one who attempted to mislead. Somebody can argue the president is saying he doesn’t want you to say the whole truth.”

The paradox between Sekulow’s words and the Post’s reporting ― which cited several people with knowledge of the event ― was quickly pointed out by many on Twitter.

FLASHBACK: July 12.



Q: NYT reports Trump signed off on the 1st Don Jr statement.



Jay Sekulow: "The president didn't sign off on anything." pic.twitter.com/1t35nQrdeI — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 1, 2017

On July 11, one day before Sekulow first hit the airwaves, The New York Times had reported that Trump signed off on Don Jr.’s original statement. It was only after the Times followed up in preparation for another article that Don Jr. issued a second (conflicting) statement.