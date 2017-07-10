Trump's Team Is Lawyering Up Like Crazy

WASHINGTON ― Donald Trump is making America great again ― for criminal defense attorneys.

The president and other top officials in his administration have hired an army of lawyers since Robert Mueller was named special counsel to investigate whether Trump’s presidential campaign colluded with Russia in last year’s election. The list includes attorneys who specialize in criminal defense and white collar crime, as well as those who have experience defending public officials.

Donald Trump Jr. on Monday became the latest member of Trump’s family to retain an attorney after The New York Times reported his previously undisclosed June 2016 meeting with a Kremlin-linked lawyer several weeks before his father became the GOP nominee. The lawyer, Trump Jr. said, claimed she possessed damaging information about Trump’s Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton.

Trump Jr. hired New York lawyer Alan Futerfas, a criminal defense specialist who has been a top choice for mobsters.

Even some of Trump’s attorneys have decided to lawyer up. Michael Cohen, who served for years as the president’s personal attorney, did so earlier this year, after he was subpoenaed by the House Intelligence Committee as part of its Russia probe.

Check out the Trump administration’s growing legal team below: