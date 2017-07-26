Trump Ranks Himself Just Behind Lincoln. Seriously.

President Donald Trump told supporters in Youngstown, Ohio, on Tuesday night that “it’s so easy” for him to act presidential ― it’s just not what’s required for him to accomplish his goals.

In fact, he said, he could act more presidential than any other former U.S. president, except for “the late, great Abraham Lincoln.”

“Sometimes, they say, ‘He doesn’t act presidential,’” Trump said of his critics. “And I say, ’Hey look ― great schools, smart guy ― it’s so easy to act presidential. But that’s not going to get it done. ... With the exception of the late, great Abraham Lincoln, I can be more presidential than any president that’s ever held this office. That I can tell you. It’s real easy.”

The president’s sixth campaign rally since taking office came the day after his widely panned speech before nearly 40,000 young men at the Boy Scouts’ 2017 National Scout Jamboree. Multiple former Boy Scouts, Scout leaders and Eagle Scouts said Trump’s spontaneous, politicized remarks were “embarrassing” and a “disgusting display.” The Boy Scouts of America released a statement after the speech to clarify that the organization is nonpartisan and does not promote or support any one politician.

Trump also spent Tuesday morning tweeting up a storm of complaints about Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the FBI’s investigation into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election and the Affordable Care Act.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has taken a VERY weak position on Hillary Clinton crimes (where are E-mails & DNC server) & Intel leakers! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

ObamaCare is torturing the American People.The Democrats have fooled the people long enough. Repeal or Repeal & Replace! I have pen in hand. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017