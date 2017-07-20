Trump has spoken openly about the fact that many of his goods are imported, but has offered no real plan to rectify that practice to fall in line with his “buy American, hire American” rhetoric.

And then of course, there’s Ivanka Trump’s merchandise. Hardly a day goes by when one of the overseas factories that make her products aren’t making headlines.

It’s difficult to navigate which, if any, products the family sells are actually made in America. But thanks to resources on the internet, we have some answers.

Here’s the Trump merch that IS made in America.

Those “Make America Great Again Hats” (Well, sort of.)

The Hillary Clinton campaign took aim at Trump’s trademark campaign slogan hats in August 2016, but it turns out the hats themselves were at least partially produced here in the states. The hats are hand-stitched in California, reports AP. But a fabric analysis and a conversation with two of the manufacturer’s employees and a top sales agent determined that “the hats’ fabric, bills and stiffeners were imported.”

Trump water, “one of the purest natural spring waters bottled in the world,” according to Trump’s website, is sourced in Vermont and New York.

*The Washington Post reported Trump’s bedding comforters are made in the U.S., but the link cited is no longer active. The bedding used in Trump’s hotels is, according to the Downlite website, “filled and finished in the USA of imported materials,” while the shell is made in China. So these get half a point, we guess.

Here’s all the Trump merch that is NOT made in America.

The Washington Post released a complete list recently, including the following:

Ivanka Trump deals so much with foreign factories to source her clothing, it was even reported that her brand imported 53 metric tons of Chinese goods during her father’s “Buy American Hire American” speech.

Trump’s brand made headlines in June for acknowledging its work with a shoe factory in which two men were arrested while investigating her supply chain, but simply stated the brand had since distanced itself from said factory.

You do remember that David Letterman segment, in which Letterman not only asks Trump where his ties are made but then informs him they are made in China, don’t you?

Facebook user Mary Cummins shared an image of a Donald Trump suit back in 2015 with a label that reads “Made in Mexico.” Other suits are reportedly made in Indonesia, according to Buzzfeed.

See the David Letterman segment above ― the shirts in question were made in Bangladesh.

The fact that Trump makes chandeliers in the first place, let alone chandeliers that cost more than $1,000, is not surprising. Neither is the fact that they are, at least in part, made in China, according to Amazon.

According to Amazon purchasers, the blanket, which is listed as “imported,” is made in China.

And then there’s this: A trademark application in India, reported by The Washington Post, which speaks volumes, is all-encompassing and daunting.

The trademark appears to show that the following (partially misspelled) Trump merch items were licensed to be manufactured in India in 2007:

