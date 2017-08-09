POLITICS
Trump Pushes Back Against Mitch McConnell's Criticism Of 'Excessive Expectations'

The president is disappointed in the failure to repeal Obamacare.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday rebuked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) for claiming Trump had been overly optimistic about the prospect of repealing the Affordable Care Act.

“Senator Mitch McConnell said I had ‘excessive expectations,’ but I don’t think so,” Trump tweeted. “After 7 years of hearing Repeal & Replace, why not done?”

McConnell had accused Trump of having “excessive expectations” for legislative progress during remarks to a Rotary Club in Kentucky on Monday.

“Part of the reason I think that the storyline is that we haven’t done much is because, in part, the president and others have set these early timelines about things need to be done by a certain point,” he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

