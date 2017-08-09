Trump Pushes Back Against Mitch McConnell's Criticism Of 'Excessive Expectations'

President Donald Trump on Wednesday rebuked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) for claiming Trump had been overly optimistic about the prospect of repealing the Affordable Care Act.
“Senator Mitch McConnell said I had ‘excessive expectations,’ but I don’t think so,” Trump tweeted. “After 7 years of hearing Repeal & Replace, why not done?”
McConnell had accused Trump of having “excessive expectations” for legislative progress during remarks to a Rotary Club in Kentucky on Monday.
“Part of the reason I think that the storyline is that we haven’t done much is because, in part, the president and others have set these early timelines about things need to be done by a certain point,” he said.
