Trump Means- I WIN!

Inside the Mind of America’s Most Controversial Leader

The word TRUMP means:

trump1

noun

1. (in bridge, and similar card games) a playing card of the suit chosen to rank above the others, which can win a trick where a card of a different suit has been led.

Donald TRUMP has no choice…. his purpose in life is to play the trump card. His whole goal in life is to rank above others. He was meant to be our President, and he is here to teach us wisdom about how the world works. That does not mean he is teaching us how to behave. He is a provocateur, and too often teaching us how not to behave. In a world and at a time where we are at an epic shift in our global history, words do matter.

We have been using media to make our conversations shareable and visible – from tweets to touts on major media channels. How and why we use words determines our future. Becoming self-aware, understanding how our conversations impact others, and learning to be both strategic and compassionate is vital for the emergence of global peace. Are we seeking peace, or are we seeking power and war? The time to become clear about our path and next steps is of ultimate importance.

Words Ignite our Brain Power

How leaders lead in difficult times has been a study of our global history – it’s not new. Yet because of our ability to tweet publically, to use technology to gain access to secrets, we are now in school learning publically and together. Donald Trump has made a global conversation possible, not because he is the best role model for Conversational Intelligence®; but because he has united the world to talk about the power of conversations – his conversations, our conversations and most of all our conversations with each other.

My research, and my work bring me into the world of conflicts. They bring me to engage and work with powerful leaders seeking more power and influence. Most of all, my work magnetizes me to explore ‘conversational intersections’ where new ideas are born; where people are face-to-face with each other to fight for what they deeply believe in, and where they are addicted to fight for the power they believe they own. Donald Trump is on a visceral, and visible rampage to be powerful and to win at all cost - and the costs are tallying up to a stage where his presidency is at risk, and he knows it. He is now bargaining with major TV networks where he will have the rights to create and broadcast his own news. Yes – Trump and his media team are now building a news network that creates an altered-reality telling the world a fabricated story of Trump’s extraordinary success in his first 200 days of office.

Naked Truth

Rather than the Trump we thought we knew, Donald Trump – President of the United States - has become another type of human being driven by the raw drive to win, to be right, sometimes embarrassingly vulgar without caring about what he says or with whom he talks. And most of all – our President has lost his ability to connect his intention with his impact. He has become ‘the most powerful human being in the world’ who speaks about heart, yet has forgotten about the importance of really caring about how his words, thoughts and judgment impact others.

What America needs now is more Conversational Intelligence, and less ego-stroking, power-over others dominance. Unfortunately, people with severe Addictions to Being Right lose their ability to read nuances accurately, and spend more time on flailing judgments on others than on learning to understand how to work with them to achieve mutually audacious goals.

The key to success is to help our brain stay open to what is going on around us, to stop judging and to see and realize the impact that our power-plays have on the world so we can step up into our ‘wisdom and compassion’ as we address the challenges that face Presidents and powerful leaders globally. Instead, because his brain is focusing on where he can TRUMP others including every person on the planet, our President is weakening his strategic vision, and weakening how WE are being perceived in the world, and edging on a global war between the US and North Korean that has the potential to create major destruction to the US and other parts of the world.

Inside Trump’s Mind through a Lens of C-IQ

What America needs now is more Conversational Intelligence, and less ego-stroking. Unfortunately, people with severe Addictions to Being Right lose the ability to read nuances accurately, and spend more time on flailing judgments on others than on learning to understand how to work with them to achieve mutually success.

In that state of mind, Trump becomes the master of what I call Level II – Positional Conversations. We all need to have points of view and to engage and navigate with others – that is Level II Positional Conversations.

That is healthy and necessary when it’s used with good judgment and wisdom. In the healthy state, we learn and grow with others by confirming what we know (Level I – Transactional Conversations), or by ensuring others understand our Positions (Level II). What is most important during times of ‘potential war’, we gain most success with others conversationally when we use Level III Conversations – Transformational. This is when we make decisions by really listening to others needs and aspirations, and work to expand the conversational space to include others thinking in our thinking; when we share our conversational space to arrive at innovative, never thought of before solutions to difficult challenges. This level of conversation is what we need now in the face of rising egos, destructive mindsets, and impending war. This is not a game – this is not a TV Reality Show – this is our life!

What Would Happen if Donald Trump Could become WISE & FIT?

Donald Trump is severely driven by distrust and open hatred for others who do not bow down to his perspectives, or who disagree with all his ideas. This week, with his arms crossed across his chest, Trump threatened North Korea by egging them into a world war – with rhetoric of ‘fire and fury’ – and ‘with nothing like what the world has seen before.’ What Trump is missing is that he is caught in a state of retribution and anger beyond what we have experienced in him before. He is locked in a state of anger about winning not losing; he has become the worst-case scenario of someone who is “Addicted to Being Right.” He doesn’t listen, or take advice unless it reinforces his point of view.

What is most sad, from my point of view as a Conversational Intelligence specialist, is that Donald Trump has lost the most powerful leadership skills that leaders need to act in the face of – or the prospect of war. In the fact of war, Trump needs to rise up and lead with wisdom – capacities that reside in the Pre-frontal Cortex - those of being WISE & FIT. These important skills are hardwired into all human beings. They are vital, essential in the face of conflict and even war. They are the good judgment and even intuition in the face of huge threats. When we have access to these skills, we handle all levels of conflict – yet when we experience ‘threat’ – we resort to the limbic and primitive brain – and ‘protect at all cost.’

people together into an ‘aspirational thinking space’ where transformation occurs. This is Level III – Transformational and Co-Creational Conversations at their best. We are all hard-wired for Level III, yet the uncontrollable desire to win, turns off the part of our brain (Prefrontal Cortex and Heart) that enables us to be Wise and Fit in the face of unparalleled conflict and fear.

Being WISE & FIT

When we are in a state of trust, and when we are connected to others deeply in a way that demonstrates caring and compassion, we gain access to the following incredibly powerful human abilities:

When we are grounded in the face of threat, we are able to access our Prefrontal Cortex and our ability for:

· Wisdom, Integrity, Strategy, Empathy and Compassion

along with:

· Foresight, Insight and Trust

What Does the Future Hold?

My wish and hope is that Donald Trump gets over himself, and starts to focus on bringing people together to solve the dangerous problems we face as a world. He has it inside of himself. I have studied Donald Trump at Age 30, Age 40, age 50 – and his interviews showed a man with wisdom and insight – a man with good judgment and strategies about handling dangerous conflicts in the world.

As he is touring the world and visiting France to talk about new ways of working, or his visit with Vladimir Putin to forge a new relationship with Russia, he is demonstrating the ability to reach out and seek partnership. My hope is that with the influence of John Kelly, his new Chief of Staff, and others who are stepping into a new level of brutally honest face-to-face conversation with Trump, he will settle into being the president we elected and hoped for.

My hope is that he will settle into his new identity as President – and will realize that he is responsible for our country and not just for himself. My hope is he will start to listen to the wisdom of others. My hope is that he will move from lecturing us about how wonderful he is and start to see what it means to be the President of the United States. My hope is that we have the power to shock him out of his ego-driven mindset, and can awaken him up to his important role as our President. He spends way too much time ‘protecting his ego’ and way too little time being WISE and FIT for his role of President of the United State.

PRACTICING CONVERSATIONAL INTELLIGENCE

Up until now, Trump has been confused about what power is all about. Up until now, Trump was so extremely self-centric and was putting the protection of his ego before the protection of the United States, he failed to be a President we need and can be proud of. More than anything, I believe Donald Trump has the power to transform our enemies into partners, by activating more oxytocin and trust, and realizing when his use of caustic, ego-centric, fabricated storytelling is lowering his effectiveness as our leader. His ratings are at an all-time low for ‘any president’ – ever! The big question now is – ‘Is Donald Trump capable of rising to the occasion and practice Conversational Intelligence? Can he take charge of his neurochemistry and ‘down-regulate the cortisol; and up-regulate the oxytocin that brings people together to make wise and fit decisions that benefit the world. President Trump has the ‘gene’ for partnering, and turning it on would mean he shift his focus on what ‘we can do together’ not just what ‘I can do’. Maybe that’s too big an aspiration for Donald Trump – maybe he’s too self-absorbed or too sick of mind to get there. But for someone who has spent his whole life learning how to make deals and to win – he has the guts, and the experience to take on his biggest challenge as a ‘WE-centric’ Leader.

We elected him and we can impeach him. The crazier he acts the closer he is stepping toward impeachment. The decision is both his and ours. I hope he reflects on who he is becoming, and realizes that he can restore his ‘hard drive’ for a ‘heart drive’ and when he does, he will truly be able to trump our enemies, transform them into partners, as he is now experimenting with, and when he does he will have the power, wisdom and focus to change the world for the better.

References:

Barrett, L. F., & Simmons, W. K. (2015). Interoceptive predictions in the brain. Nature Reviews. Neuroscience, 16(7), 419–429. http://doi.org/10.1038/nrn3950

Schultz, W. (2015). Neuronal Reward and Decision Signals: From Theories to Data. Physiological Reviews, 95(3), 853–951. http://doi.org/10.1152/physrev.00023.2014

The Ripple Effect: Emotional Contagion and Its Influence on Group Behavior Author(s): Sigal G. Barsade Source: Administrative Science Quarterly, Vol. 47, No. 4 (Dec., 2002), pp. 644-675 Published by: Sage Publications, Inc. on behalf of the Johnson Graduate School of Management, Cornell University

Stable URL: http://www.jstor.org/stable/3094912 .

Hasson, U., Ghazanfar, A. A., Galantucci, B., Garrod, S., & Keysers, C. (2012). Brain-to-Brain coupling: A mechanism for creating and sharing a social world. Trends in Cognitive Sciences, 16(2), 114–121. http://doi.org/10.1016/j.tics.2011.12.007