Before the @realDonaldTrump facebook deletes it, Here is a download of the video they posted putting your "Minors" back to work in coal pic.twitter.com/8Nw5nuUir7

A captioned video posted to Donald Trump’s Facebook page Friday shows the proofreading-challenged president (apparently backed by a staff with a similar problem) at Wednesday’s Iowa campaign rally boasting about putting “minors” back to work.

That’s all it took for Twitter to gleefully go nuts.

Almost as provocative was Trump’s boast about “ending the war on clean beautiful coal” — which he claims will put miners back to work.

Lots of Facebook comments pointed out the spelling error, but it remained on Trump’s page Friday night, five hours after it was posted.

“Hopefully the miners get work also,” one person commented. “I mean it’s great for our youth to have employment, but mining seems kind of dangerous as a first job.”

Some tweeters pointed out the same mistake was made in a joke scene on the film “Galaxy Quest.”

Wow. Minors, maybe working in those clean beautiful coal mines. Makes me nostalgic for that great asbestos insulation and lead paint. — Tersa (@TerryTerse) June 23, 2017

Tweeters mocked the idea of the Trump administration putting children to work — and couldn’t resist the opportunity to goof on the mistake.

Make child labor great again — Peggy J Cone (@ConePeggy) June 23, 2017

Yes, Dear Leader. Put those lazy children back to work pic.twitter.com/0t9I986CIJ — Eduardo (@edjames01) June 23, 2017

Isn't that part of Betsy DeVos' philosophy? Not everyone is cut out for school, so just put them to work? — Lynne ♿️ (@LynneGarrison) June 23, 2017

Good. My kids need something to do this summer. — Glen Buhlmann (@GlenBikes) June 23, 2017

Minor miners at work must be working on his web site. — Darren McMichael (@da_mcm) June 23, 2017

You've got to be shidding me — Ian Paige (@u2fellowcitizen) June 23, 2017