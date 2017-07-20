Special Counsel Robert Mueller Probing Trump Business Transactions: Report

The special counsel overseeing the Justice Department’s investigation into Russia’s meddling in last year’s U.S. presidential election is examining transactions involving Trump’s businesses and those of his associates, according to Bloomberg.

A person familiar with the investigation told the news outlet that Robert Mueller is “looking at Russian purchases of apartments in Trump buildings, Trump’s involvement in a controversial SoHo development with Russian associates, the 2013 Miss Universe pageant in Moscow and Trump’s sale of a Florida mansion to a Russian oligarch in 2008.”

The report follows a bombshell New York Times interview with Trump published Wednesday in which the president said Mueller would cross a “red line” if he looked into the Trump family’s finances beyond Russia.

“I think that’s a violation. Look, this is about Russia,” Trump told the Times, adding that he was not ruling out possibly firing Mueller.

Last month, after a close friend of Trump said the president was considering firing Mueller, White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said he had “no intention” of doing so.

Neal Katyal, a former Justice Department official who almost 20 years ago spent 18 months working on the federal regulations that allowed for Mueller’s appointment, wrote last month that the president theoretically has the power to fire him. However, Katyal added, doing so could lead to impeachment proceedings in Congress.