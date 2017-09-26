Trump Says NFL Ratings Are 'Way Down' Because Of Protests. They're Actually Up.

President Donald Trump wants you to think NFL ratings are down because some of its players kneel in protest during the national anthem:

Ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts, when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

They aren’t.

Not only are ratings for NFL games not “way down” as Trump claimed on Twitter early Tuesday, they’re actually up.

The weekend’s NFL ratings were 3 percent higher overall than for the same weekend last year, a league spokesman told HuffPost Tuesday. And ESPN’s Monday night game was up 63 percent, compared with the Monday game at this time last year.

NFL games constituted seven of the top 10 most-watched TV broadcasts this week, with football sweeping the top five most-watched shows, outranking even the Emmy Awards, in ninth place.

This week’s most-watched show, Sunday’s game between the Denver Broncos and the Dallas Cowboys, raked in 25.96 million viewers.