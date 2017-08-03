Throughout former President Barack Obama’s time in office, then-reality TV star Donald Trump often mocked him for taking vacations. But now, Trump is set to head out on one of his own.

On Friday, he’ll head to his New Jersey golf course for a 17-day trip, according to The Associated Press. This comes on top of the many other weekends he’s spent either there or at his Florida resort. In fact, he’s already outpaced Obama in time spent on the green.

Trump lamented multiple times that Obama’s trips were costing taxpayers big time. But a recent analysis by the conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch found that eight years of Obama vacations cost just under $100 million. According to CNN, Trump’s trips during his first 80 days alone have cost $20 million.

“I would rarely leave the White House because there’s so much work to be done,” Trump said last year during his presidential campaign. “I would not be a president who took vacations. I would not be a president that takes time off.”

The president, like his predecessors, has the right to take a vacation. But the trip has put his past criticism of Obama in a new light. Here are some comments that have not aged well (including a bonus birther reference!):

Pres. Obama is about to embark on a 17 day vacation in his ‘native’ Hawaii, putting Secret Service away from families on Christmas. Aloha! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2013

When will Obama next go on vacation if he wins the election? The day after. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 12, 2012

President Obama has a major meeting on the N.Y.C. Ebola outbreak, with people flying in from all over the country, but decided to play golf! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2014

"Don't take vacations. What's the point? If you're not enjoying your work, you're in the wrong job." -- Think Like A Billionaire — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2012

Obama has admitted that he spends his mornings watching @ESPN. Then he plays golf, fundraises & grants amnesty to illegals. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 16, 2014

Can you believe that,with all of the problems and difficulties facing the U.S., President Obama spent the day playing golf.Worse than Carter — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2014

The Obama's Spain vacation cost taxpayers over $476K http://t.co/W6kIpd5x They love to spend money. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 27, 2012