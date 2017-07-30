President Trump has made quite frequent visits to his Mar-A-Lago golf course resort, and the cost for all of his traveling has been adding up. The Hill stated that every visit that President Trump makes to his Mar-A-Lago golf course resort costs about 1,000,000 dollars. While Trump’s trips to Florida cost 1 million dollars, Obama’s trips to Florida only costed 586,000 dollars according to The Hill.

With all of the trips that President Trump has been making to his Mar-A-Lago resort, according to The Hill: “ Trump has reportedly already spent more than $21 million on travel so far in his presidency, which would outpace Obama's entire 8-year travel budget by the end of 2017.”

This is truly remarkable, the President of the party who claims to be the party of “fiscal responsibility” and “fiscal conservatism” is now going to outspend the previous Liberal Democrat President Barack Obama in travel costs 7 years early.

Back in 2010 Fox News had reported a story running up the number of how much Barack Obama’s trip to Asia costed, in order to push their agenda. Hannity stated: “But here's what is bothersome to me there. There were reports. The initial report came out of the -- I think it was Press Trust of India reporting that it was upwards of $200 million a day.”