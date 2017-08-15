Trump Pardoning Guilty Arpaio? Then Pardon 'Jose and Maria' Equivalents

This past Sunday, Donald Trump told Fox News he was seriously considering a pardon for the ousted Sheriff Joe Arpaio who was found guilty for his criminal offense. The law is the law and history allows us to see very clearly Arpaio had no respect for the law because he thought he was above the law. According to the Arizona Central, “ Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s own words were the linchpin in the case against him, his quotes cited more than 20 times in a federal judge's ruling that found him guilty of criminal contempt of court.”

If you are reading this telling yourself: “Yeah, but Trump is just deporting the ‘bad hombres’ and so forth,” then allow me to prove you wrong.

Maria Sanchez is a registered nurse from the Bay Area while Eusebio Sanchez went from working construction to be a full time truck driver who pay their taxes, obeyed the law, and sent two of their four children to college. According to the Washington Post: A well respected coffee farmer and a pillar of the Hawaiian community whose deportation fight turned him into a symbol in the debate over U.S. immigration policy has returned to Mexico after losing a legal battle to remain in the United States. What about a father of four — Jesus Lara Lopez who was forced and torn apart from his family and made leave in July? According to the Cleveland news: Lopez worked at Pepperidge Farm in Willard. He had a valid work permit, according to his attorney David Leopold.

Countless stories emulate the three recent examples I have given above.

And now Trump wants to go on the record to vindicate an Arizona guilty man who has violated our Civil Rights with racial profiling?

Pardoning Arpaio goes against every word #45 said in his yesterday’s teleprompter speech he made about racism in Charlottesville that led to 3 deaths. In a CNN appearance with fellow xenophobe Lou Dobbs, ex Sheriff Joe Arpaio joked, "Well you know, they call you KKK. They did me. I think it's an honor. It means we're doing something."

Does Trump dare make himself look like a hypocrite with people who joke and consider it an honor to be like the KKK after his Charlottesville speech? I doubt the “Divider in Chief” really cares as Americans watch numerous outbreaks in protest with another Civil War crisis taking place. Putin must be proud watching us divide ourselves and spread ourselves very thin with our military.