Donald Trump Could Learn A Lot From Reebok’s Viral Tweet

President Donald Trump may not see why his commentary on French’s First Lady Brigitte Macron’s body is inappropriate, so Reebok ― yes, the athletic wear company ― is here to show him why.

Reebok on Friday tweeted an educational map showing people when it is appropriate to comment on a person’s figure by saying, “You’re in such good shape ... beautiful.”

There were six situations offered and ― surprise! ― only one of them was deemed appropriate for such a comment.

In case you were wondering when it IS appropriate to say, "You're in such good shape...beautiful,"... THIS: pic.twitter.com/Z1cnnRD8Ut — Reebok (@Reebok) July 14, 2017

A spokesperson for the company told Mashable on Friday that Reebok believes all people should support one another “physically, mentally and socially.”

“It seems there is a lot of confusion about how to do that, and perhaps this little reminder will help,” the company rep added.

Although Reebok didn’t directly address the president in the infographic or in its statement, it’s clear their message is meant for him.

Trump has been criticized in the past for a number of lewd interactions with women — most infamously for a recording of him saying that he could grab women “by the pussy” because he’s a celebrity.

But he proved he can still be sleazy as president on Thursday when he commented on Macron’s body.

In a clip published by NBC News, Trump can be heard telling Macron that she’s “in such good shape,” later proclaiming to the group, “she’s in such good physical shape. Beautiful.”

After the clip of Trump and Macron went viral on Friday, Reebok apparently felt compelled to clarify to the rest of America that these types of comments are not OK ― not in an elevator, not while introducing yourself to a mother-in-law and most definitely not while greeting the spouse of a head of state.

While Trump supporters, as expected, denounced Reebok’s request for people to respect women by avoiding inappropriate comments, many people were on-board with their subtweet’s message.