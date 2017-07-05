Trump Responds to News from Saudi Arabia

According to Reuters, Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz was not pleased when a sycophantic reporter put him on par with God in a recent Al-Jazirah column. In fact, the king told the man to stop praising him and had him suspended.

It’s not that King Salman doesn’t want to be praised; he does. In fact, it’s customary for the media to extol him with the deference accorded to authority. But Ramadan al-Anzi’s gushing went over the top when it referred to King Salman as “Haleem" (forbearing) and "Shadeed al-Eqab" (strict in punishment), terms that, in Islam, are reserved for God. Conferring divine qualities on human beings or calling anyone by one of the 99 names of God is simply not kosher* here in the Kingdom where they follow the strict rules of the Sunni Muslim Wahhabi school of Islam.