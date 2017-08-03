The beginning of Donald Trump’s presidency has been clouded by an ever-evolving scandal around potential collusion between his campaign and Russia. All told, there are five investigations into the matter, and from what we can tell publicly, none appears close to reaching a conclusion.

On Wednesday, Trump reluctantly signed a new Russian sanctions bill, saying in a statement that the legislation was “significantly flawed” and Congress had “included a number of clearly unconstitutional provisions.” It was the latest sign of Trump’s desire to remain friendly toward a historic adversary, even after the U.S. intelligence community concluded that Russia interfered with the 2016 presidential election.

Trump has consistently denied any involvement with Russia, but few people seem to be taking him at his word.

With a near-constant stream of revelations about previously undisclosed links between Trump associates and various Russian figures, it can be hard to keep up. We’re here to help.