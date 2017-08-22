COMEDY
08/22/2017

Donald Trump Learns The True Risks Of Staring At The Sun During An Eclipse

BURNED!

By Ed Mazza

President Donald Trump may not have suffered any eye damage from his brief glimpse of the sun during Monday’s solar eclipse.

But he faced another, in some ways bigger, risk.

This one came not during the eclipse itself but in the hours after as photos of him gazing upward ― both with and without protective lenses ― quickly became fodder for anyone with a little free time for some Photoshop.

Here are some of the social media burns that resulted: 

 

 

 

 

