Man Allegedly Tried To Frame Liberals With Really Weak Anti-Trump Graffiti

Well, he gets a gold star for effort, at least.

A Connecticut judge has ordered a Trump supporter to stay away from a Hartford elementary school after police say he vandalized the playground with anti-Trump messages. Steven Marks, 32, allegedly told police he wanted the graffiti to look like it was made by liberals, per the Hartford Courant.

WEST HARTFORD POLICE Steven Marks in a booking photo.

On June 15, Marks went to the playground at Morley Elementary School to play fetch with his dog. He spotted a green Sharpie on the ground, and allegedly used it to scribble messages like “Kill Trump,” “Left is best,” “Bernie Sanders 2020” and “Death to Trump” on a objects that included a bench, a “Little Free Library” book shelter and on the playground’s welcome sign.

Mark said he was motivated by ”‘anger towards liberals and they are breaking major laws everyday and being disrespectful towards our government,’” according to the warrant for his arrest, obtained by the Courant.

The incident was caught on surveillance camera and released to the media. When Marks saw it on the news, he called detectives and turned himself in, police told BuzzFeed News.

“He admitted to doing the criminal act and said he regretted it,” Lt. Rocheleau told Buzzfeed. “He said the reason he did do it was to show support towards Trump by having the other side bash him, to show how the other side is basically crazy enough to go and write stuff on a school playground.”

Marks was charged with two misdemeanors, second-degree breach of peace and third-degree criminal mischief.

On Wednesday a judge ordered him to stay away from the school and the case was delayed until August 2.