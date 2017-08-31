Trump Supporting Tom Brady Will Never Be As Great As Aaron Rodgers

For sometime now people have been debating on who is the best quarterback in the NFL. For years the top two names that every NFL executive, sports journalist, and football fan have mentioned are Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Both players are guaranteed first-ballot hall of famers. Both men are former all-pros and have the prestigious title of Super Bowl MVP on their impeccable football resumes. But today’s athletes are not solely judged based off of their on-field performance. That being said, Tom Brady’s trumpy reputation, gets sacked when compared to the social consciousness and cultural savviness of Aaron Rodgers.

Aaron Rodgers waives to hometown crowd during Packers game.

It’s refreshing when you think about it. A high profile white athlete, speaking out on social issues involving black people. These days many athletes, especially the ones in the NFL, opt to remain silent on anything their respective teams deem a distraction. But Aaron Rodgers, a pro athlete in the traditionally conservative state of Wisconsin, held no punches when he was asked about Colin Kaepernick not being signed to an NFL team. Rodgers went on to tell ESPN "I think he should be on a roster right now. I think because of his protests, he's not,". Rodgers then went on to say "I'm gonna stand because that's the way I feel about the flag -- but I'm also 100 percent supportive of my teammates or any fellow players who are choosing not to," he said. "They have a battle for racial equality. That's what they're trying to get a conversation started around. ...

"I think the best way I can say this is: I don't understand what it's like to be in that situation. What it is to be pulled over, or profiled, or any number of issues that have happened, that Colin was referencing -- or any of my teammates have talked to me about. ... But I know it's a real thing my black teammates have to deal with."

How culturally responsible is that, coming from a white professional athlete who plays in the same state that gave us Speaker of the House Paul Ryan? Rodgers’ words are authentic, accurate, and simultaneously controversial, considering they pierce through the restrictive veil that the NFL has created around the Colin Kaepernick situation. It’s truly disheartening how the NFL is conspiring to keep Colin Kaepernick out of the league, while also discouraging current players from voicing their opinions on social issues like Keapernick’s. It’s more troubling to see the one of the league’s biggest stars, Tom Brady, celebrated despite being a supporter of Donald Trump.

Donald Trump and Tom Brady. You know what they say about birds of a feather, right?

After the recent events in Charlottesville, in which Trump defended white nationalist, and white supremacist after they terrorized and murdered innocent anti-racist protestors, Tom Brady remained silent. This is noteworthy because Tom Brady is considered one of the brightest minds in football, as well as being one of the most cerebral and well calculated athletes of this generation. During 2016, while Trump was campaigning to become President, Brady was asked about the presence of Trump’s popular Make America Great Again hat in his locker. The all-pro went on to say their friendship dates back to 2002, adding that “it’s pretty amazing what he’s been able to accomplish. He obviously appeals to a lot of people, and he’s a hell of a lot of fun to play golf with.” Then, on September 16, 2016, Brady was asked if Trump has a shot at becoming president. His response was “I hope so,”​ Brady said. “That would be great.” No Tom, I can’t beat the Giants in the Super Bowl, Brady. There is absolutely nothing great about Donald Trump being in office.

Tom Brady is entitled to his feelings and opinions. He’s reserves the right to align himself with whoever he chooses to. But wouldn’t we all much rather be aligned with someone who represents justice, equality, and equal rights, rather than be associated with a person who defends the heinous actions of white supremacist groups, while implementing policies that discriminate against people based on their sexual orientation, race and country of origin? Aaron Rodgers is the best quarterback in the NFL because he has all the accolades to prove it. He also genuinely respects and supports the plight of black and brown people. I wish I could say the same for that other guy.