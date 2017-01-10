Trevor Noah Compares Trump Surrogates To Bizarre Cirque Du Soleil

The way that President-elect Donald Trump denies doing things that were caught on tape, such as making fun of a disabled reporter, suggests the next four years will be a real circus.
But what kind? Trevor Noah suggested one possibility on Monday’s “The Daily Show.”
“Trump’s surrogates are so good at contorting themselves that they shouldn’t be on TV, they should be on a weird version of Cirque du Soleil,” he said.
He then explained by showing Kellyanne Conway and Reince Preibus literally contorting themselves in more ways than one.
