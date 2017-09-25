Trump: The Empty Chair in the Oval Office

Trying to rank and parse the nuttiness of President Donald Trump’s public statements is like trying to catch Niagara Falls in a paper cup. But one comment in the midst of his rambling ninety-minute speech at the rally for Alabama Senator Luther Strange, has been largely overlooked by analysts and the Twitterverse and deserves closer attention.

For context, this appearance was supposed to show his support for Senator Strange, who was appointed to fill out the term of Attorney General Jefferson Sessions. Strange is in a close primary race with Judge Roy Moore, formerly the state’s Chief Justice, who was removed from the bench for ethical violations but re-elected anyway. Although the President was in Alabama to show his support, as usual he reverted to his usual themes of braggadocio and threats. Pretty much everything he says, wherever he is, boils down to: 1. I am uniquely and unprecedentedly great and everyone loves me. 2. Anyone who does not love me is lying and will be hit with a demeaning nickname, fired, called a disaster or an enemy, or possibly bombed. 3. Stuff that’s just made up. 4. Red meat/red state guaranteed blood-stirring magic words like “guns,” “immigration,” and “Hillary.

President Trump had very little to say about Senator Strange and what he did say was lukewarm at best. The closest he came to praising Strange was thanking him for voting in favor of Trumpcare without asking for anything in return, which he said was, I am not making this up, “the coolest thing that happened to me in six months.”

He acknowledged that some members of his administration support Moore, said “I might have made a mistake,” by supporting Strange, and promised to campaign “like hell” for Moore if he wins the primary, a more enthusiastic commitment for his candidate’s opponent than the “good guy” and ‘he didn’t make me have dinner with him in exchange for a vote” comments he made about Strange.

There was a lot in the speech about the NFL, as has been widely reported, and some huffing and puffing about North Korea, where our diplomacy seems to be devolving to middle school epithets. I loved Andy Borowitz’s notion that Kim Jong Un could respond by choosing another Elton John song and calling Donald Trump “Honky Cat.”